Virtual Lunch with Santa
Santa Claus is coming to town virtually this December in support of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.
On Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2. to 3 p.m., Santa will be live on the Penticton Sprott Shaw College Facebook page to say hello and interact.
He is sending along craft kits ahead of time for kids do to during the visit, available for $5 for pickup anytime before the event at Sprott Shaw.
Each kit includes a colouring contest, crafts ready to assemble, letter for Santa, goodies and treats and a ticket for the raffle draws.
When you pick up your kit, bring along a non-perishable food item donation for an extra raffle entry!
All proceeds will go to the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.
RCMP arrest suspect in connection with several robberies.Between October 18th and November 14th, 2021, several robberies were committed from Vernon to Osoyoos, including two in the Penticton area.
UPDATED Collision and Highway ClosurePlease refer to Drive BC for updates on road openings and alternate routes.
GRAB A GROWLERAll of Penticton’s open breweries are banding together to help raise some funds for the multiple communities devastated by flooding.
RCMP encouraging use of video surveillance.Having a camera system not only may dissuade criminals from committing a crime, but also more importantly acts as a silent witness.
Heritage Society Offers Free Craft Kits, Live Festive Crafts DemoTo pick up a craft kit, stop by the Oliver Museum at 474 School Avenue on Dec. 2nd or 3rd between 1 and 4 pm, or visit the District Wine Village’s Winter Market on Dec. 4th from 1 to 6 pm.