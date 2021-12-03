Virtual Lunch with Santa

Santa Claus is coming to town virtually this December in support of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2. to 3 p.m., Santa will be live on the Penticton Sprott Shaw College Facebook page to say hello and interact.

He is sending along craft kits ahead of time for kids do to during the visit, available for $5 for pickup anytime before the event at Sprott Shaw.

Each kit includes a colouring contest, crafts ready to assemble, letter for Santa, goodies and treats and a ticket for the raffle draws.

When you pick up your kit, bring along a non-perishable food item donation for an extra raffle entry!

All proceeds will go to the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.