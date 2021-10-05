Volunteers needed for Penticton Speedway foundation

The Penticton Speedway Foundation is looking for volunteers and helping hands with their breakfast programs, expanding to supply daily meals to four schools within the community.

Programs run at Queens Park, Westbench and Columbia Elementary schools, with the newly added school, ConnectED. The foundation also provides some funding to all other schools in the SD67 district to help with their programs.

“We, of course, are very happy to be involved with the breakfast programs in the three elementary schools that we're dealing with. And with the ConnectED having slightly older students, the breakfast program being there is very beneficial for sure,” Johnny Aantjes, director for the Speedway Foundation said.

“We think it's a school where we can have a good impact.”

So far, ConnectED has about 12 to 15 kids signed up, but expects that to grow to 30 kids a day, five days a week.

“We have a really great group of volunteers, but if people want to be involved and come and help, we definitely could use a few more people to help put breakfast out in the morning.”

Their goal is to ensure all kids are fed a healthy breakfast every morning before school and can interact with their peers in a positive environment.

With the elementary schools shifts run from around 7:45 a.m. until around 9 a.m. The ConnectED program will run from 8:15 a.m. to around 9:30 a.m. Volunteer duties may include prepping food, serving breakfast, and helping to clean up.

“Some people do one day a week, some people do two, some people do three,” Aantjes added.

For those who don't have time to volunteer, but still want to help out, donations go towards serving a nutritious breakfast, prepared by volunteers, five days a week, free of charge, to any student at these schools who wished to participate. All funds raised stay in the community, with the Speedway board being operated entirely by volunteers that don’t take any administration fees.

Interest volunteer can reach out to Joni Cutler at 250-490-7957or by email at joniandbill@telus.net

Donate can be made canadahelps.org