What do you call 400 volunteers and $10,000 in cash?

Interior Savings calls it their Day of Difference, and it’s happening this year on October 21st. It’s a day where the Credit Union gives thanks to its members and gives back to the community.

The day-long celebration will kick-off with a breakfast for employees and locally made gifts for members. Then, in the afternoon, over 400 employees will fan out across their community to volunteer and surprise people with almost $10,000 in gifts, random acts of kindness and cheques to local non-profits.

Interior Savings’ Day of Difference is held each year on International Credit Union Day.

According to Kathy Conway, Interior Savings’ CEO, “It’s a day when credit unions around the globe celebrate the history and achievements of the credit union movement and all those who have been a part of it. As a cooperative, we believe we can make the greatest difference in people’s lives by working together and this is one way to say thanks to our members and to the many non-profit partners who are helping to make our community strong.”

Most Interior Savings branch locations will be closing at 2 pm on October 21st to allow staff to head out into the community to volunteer. Interior Savings’ Member Service Centre and select branches will remain open for service and will instead provide a $500 donation to a local non-profit organization.

In Penticton, the branch will remain open for service but, if you’re lucky, throughout the day you might run into some of the staff popping up in the community with little gifts and random acts of kindness. In Oliver, the credit union and insurance services branches will close up at 2:00 pm and you’ll find the team out in the community, picking up litter and keeping the streets looking beautiful.

For a listing of which branches will be open on the afternoon of October 21st, members are encouraged to visit the credit union’s website at www.interiorsavings.com/find-branch-atm.