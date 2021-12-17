Wine Auction to Support Flood Relief ends Tomorrow

Looking to grab some wine for the holidays and help out those in need?

Checkout Princeton's wine auction which supports the Community Foundation South Okanagan-Similkameen's flood relief fund.

There are more than 50 mini wine collections on auction, each containing a dozen bottles of reds, whites and bubbles.

In the assortment of fine Canadian wines are some definite treasures, featuring bottles from local spots like Summerhill, Grey Monk, Moon Curser, Evolve, and spreading east with wines from PEI, Quebec, and Ontario.

"This is an amazing opportunity for experienced collectors to add to their trove, for new wine enthusiasts to start an instant collection, and for all wine lovers to discover new favourites," the CFSO said in their press release.

There are bonus offerings such as ciders and beer tucked inside, a night at the Lakeside Resort in Penticton and the Ramada which are paired with some of the collections.

The auction launched on Friday morning and has already seen bids on every collection. The auction runs from Dec.10 to the 18, with all proceeds going to the Princeton Flood Relief Fund.



To bid, head to the CFSO website here to browse through the collections.

To give directly to the Princeton Flood Relief Fund, visit the website here.