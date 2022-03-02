No Proof of Vaccination Requirement for Staff at SD67

The Board of Education of School District No. 67 has decided not to implement a proof of vaccination procedure for its staff at this time.

“As a Board, we continue to be committed to ensuring schools are safe places to learn and work,” says James Palanio, SD 67 School Board Chair. The Board has been following guidelines provided by the BC Public Sector Employers Association in its discussions, and ultimately decided not to proceed further with creating a proof of vaccine procedure at this time. “In making this decision, the Board carefully considered all implications of a vaccine procedure for staff, including information and guidance from public health officials and the Letters of Agreement with BC Teachers Federation and K-12 Presidents Council.”

The Board has continued to focus on multiple layers of protection in schools in response to fighting the pandemic and has continued to follow public health’s guidance. While not implementing a proof of vaccination procedure at this time, the Board continues to highlight the importance of vaccination as the strongest measure of protection against COVID-19.

“Our Board recognizes the importance of vaccines and appreciates the support we have received from our local health authority. We would encourage anyone that is eligible to get vaccinated” said Palanio.