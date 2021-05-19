On May 15 around 3 a.m., Oliver RCMP received reports of gun shots coming from a property on Sandpoint Rd., Oliver, BC. Police attended the location and found a group of people having a party at a local residence. A search through the home found no evidence of firearms or shooting and there were no reported injuries.

An hour later, at approximately 4 a.m., police officers, who were inside the Oliver RCMP Detachment heard several loud bangs coming from the parking lot area. A Ford Ranger pickup was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Minutes later, a vehicle was reported to be on fire in a parking lot at Fairview Road and Main Street. The Ford Ranger is believed to have been the same one as seen leaving the vicinity of the detachment.

While attending the vehicle fire scene with the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP received another arson report from a nearby pharmacy on Fairview Road. A suspect had broken in, lit items on fire and departed.

It was not until daylight that officers noted damage consistent with bullet holes in the rear trunk area of a police vehicle. Officers have been working diligently to obtain video surveillance from local businesses and the Forensic Identification Section has been gathering evidence.

This is a matter that is very concerning to me as the Oliver Detachment Commander. When an individual decides to bring this level of violence and destruction to our community, all resources will be utilized to see that they are held accountable, stated Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth. "Thankfully there were no injuries and there is no indication that any specific police officer was targeted."

If you have any information or video evidence to assist in this investigation, please call the Oliver RCMP and Cpl. Paul Symons at 250-498-4324.