Street Safety Tips Following Report of Child Luring

Penticton RCMP is sharing street safety tips following a report that three young girls were approached by an older man asking if they wanted to go for a ride with them.

On 2022-Feb-09 Penticton RCMP responded to the 1300-block of Kensington St, Penticton BC, after three young girls reported that they were approached by and 30-year old male asking if they knew where a local winery was and if they wanted to go for a ride with them.

“The girls demonstrated excellent “Street Smarts” by telling the man no,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Media Relations Officer with Penticton RCMP. “The girls immediately left the area and called Police.”

Penticton RCMP is asking all parents to have a conversation with their children about their safety. Some tips to consider are:

It’s okay to say NO to adults who ask you to do something for them, such as: help them find a lost pet, join them in an activity or game, or give them directions

Never walk with or accept a ride, money or gifts from strangers or even someone you may know, without checking with your parents. Keep a safe distance (two arm lengths) from strangers and cars that approach you

If you are taking a public bus, always sit near the bus driver

For more tips visit www.BCRCMP.ca and click “Safety Tips”