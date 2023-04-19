May 7-13, 2023

Prince Rupert, B.C.

B.C. Annual Dance Competition

"The competition with a difference" Over $60,000 in cash prizes, scholarships & awards.

Multiple categories - solos, duets, small & large groups in the following disciplines:

JAZZ BALLET LYRICAL TAP MUSICAL THEATRE VARIETY MODERN CONTEMPORARY HIP HOP ACROBATICS STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY

Exclusive to the B.C. Annual Dance Competition: Junior, Intermediate & Senior Performer of the Year $1000 cash prize each.

* a minimum of 4 solos and 3 group entries required.

• State of the Art • Elegant • Discounted • Low • Theatre Venue • Gala • Hotel Rates • Entry Fees



Visit our website for further information on the description of disciplines, rules & guidelines, and our impressive list of awards & scholarships.

Jazz Productions Association of B.C.

P.O. Box 670

Prince Rupert, B.C. V8J 3S1

www.bcadc.com

(250) 627-7982

dance@citywest.ca

Facebook: @JPABC.BCADC

Instagram: @bcadc