B.C. Annual Dance Competition

B.C. ANNUAL DANCE COMPETITION

May 7-13, 2023
Prince Rupert, B.C.

B.C. Annual Dance Competition
"The competition with a difference"

Over $60,000 in cash prizes, scholarships & awards.

Multiple categories - solos, duets, small & large groups in the following disciplines:
JAZZ BALLET LYRICAL TAP MUSICAL THEATRE VARIETY MODERN CONTEMPORARY HIP HOP ACROBATICS STUDENT CHOREOGRAPHY

Exclusive to the B.C. Annual Dance Competition: Junior, Intermediate & Senior Performer of the Year $1000 cash prize each. 
* a minimum of 4 solos and 3 group entries required.

• State of the Art • Elegant • Discounted • Low • Theatre Venue • Gala • Hotel Rates • Entry Fees


Visit our website for further information on the description of disciplines, rules & guidelines, and our impressive list of awards & scholarships.

Jazz Productions Association of B.C.
P.O. Box 670
Prince Rupert, B.C. V8J 3S1

www.bcadc.com
(250) 627-7982
dance@citywest.ca
Facebook: @JPABC.BCADC
Instagram: @bcadc

 

 

