BC Uniform Gang Enforcement Team travels to Revelstoke to assist with biker event

Members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC’s) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) will be deployed to Revelstoke this coming weekend to assist the Revelstoke RCMP with an inaugural biker event.

The UGET teams regularly deploy to communities around the province, either proactively or reactively, to provide support to police agencies by conducting high visibility enforcement in collaboration with the police of jurisdiction.

As we have seen in the past, biker events, such as the one scheduled for Revelstoke this weekend, can attract members of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMG’s). Members of OMG’s are often connected to street gangs, drug dealing, and significant violence.

As has been seen in communities across Canada, OMG members can be a significant risk to public safety when they are present in our communities. In July of this year, Cranbrook residents witnessed two rival OMG groups fight in a violent incident where five people were sent to hospital with stab wounds and resulted in a significant police response to prevent any further violence.

CFSEU-BC’s UGET officers will be working with Revelstoke and area RCMP members to ensure that the public stays safe and there is no repeat of July’s incident. OMG members often use events like this to promote their clubs, recruit new members, and intimidate others.

"The attendance of CFSEU UGET teams into the Revelstoke area is appreciated by the local detachment,” says Sergeant Chris Dodds, Officer in Charge of the Revelstoke RCMP. "CFSEU works very closely with the detachment, assisting us in our efforts to ensure the safety of residents and visitors when large events occur in our community”.

“One of the core aspects of CFSEU-BC’s enforcement strategy are the Uniform Gang Enforcement Teams (UGET) who represent the overt, tactical and specialized uniform presence of CFSEU-BC and ensures public safety in communities around the province.,” says Sergeant Brenda Winpenny, CFSEU-BC Media Relations Officer. “Being able to provide support