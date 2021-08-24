City of Revelstoke appoints new Chief Administrative Officer

The City is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Marshall as the City’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Mr. Marshall will provide guidance to the senior management team on achieving Council goals and objectives.

Mr. Marshall has over 29 years of municipal experience, where he has managed large, multi-faceted teams, implemented progressive sustainable plans and infrastructure design guidelines and possesses a strong background in planning and development. He comes to us from Ontario but has deep roots in British Columbia. His personal interests are well suited to the active lifestyle opportunities offered here in Revelstoke. He is eagerly preparing for his upcoming move to B.C. and his new role with the City.

“I am looking forward to joining the City of Revelstoke team and excited to live in this beautiful part of the world!” Chris Marshall/

He will take over for interim CAO, Ron Mattiussi, effective October 4th, 2021. Mayor Sulz recognizes the value that a CAO’s strategic guidance affords a municipality in their role as liaison between Council and staff and is eager to begin working with Mr. Marshall alongside his fellow Councillors.

“The City is appreciative of the efforts of Mr. Mattiussi during his time as interim CAO and is looking forward to Mr. Marshall’s leadership at an important juncture in the City’s development of multiple master planning documents.” Mayor Sulz