Trunk Sale set for April 10 in Revelstoke

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is holding a trunk sale in the parking lot of Centennial Park in Revelstoke on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The event is built around reuse and, most importantly, keeping items out of the landfill. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a few years since the CSRD has been able to host this event.

“With the changes in public health restrictions, we are really pleased to be hosting this event once again,” says Graham Casselman, the CSRD’s Waster Reduction Coordinator.

“There has been tremendous response to previous events in Revelstoke, with vendors selling everything from boats and bikes, to clothing and furniture in past events with great success,” Cassleman adds.

Anyone interested in being a vendor on sale day should sign up early. As the name suggests, you do the selling from the trunk of your car, van or back of your pickup. There’s no charge to be a vendor, but you do need to pre-register by contacting the CSRD’s Waste Reduction Coordinator.

The deadline to register as a vendor is Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

A similar event is planned for Salmon Arm later in the spring with more details to come.