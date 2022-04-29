From 2021 - For preview 91.5 EZ Rock Annual Have a Heart Radiothon

Radiothon 2021

The 91.5 EZ Rock Annual Have a Heart Radiothon will take place Thursday, May 20th from 8am to 5pm! We'll be doing the Radiothon on location from Save-On Foods to raise money for the Shuswap Hospital Foundation and we need your help!

This month 91.5 EZ Rock is teaming up with the Shuswap Hospital Foundation to help raise money for a NEW Mammography Unit and a CT Scanner. The mammography unit will provide a mammography and breast health program able to conduct crucial diagnostic tests at SLGH. This will allow patients to avoid having to travel to Vernon or Kamloops. As well a new CT scanner, used as a diagnostic tool, will have the latest in technology and will provide shorter tests in some instances. You can find out more info by clicking here.

Other Events Happening to Support Radiothon 2021

SHUSWAP HOSPITAL FOUNDATION 50/50 DRAW

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation will be holding a 50/50 draw to raise funds for this year's Radiothon as well. You can purchase tickets by clicking here!



ONLINE CHARITY AUCTION



The Shuswap Hospital Foundation is hosting an online charity auction where you can bid on items from April 30th to May 20th! All the proceeds from the auction to go to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation. To check out the online auction go to salmonarmcharityauction.ca



COME ON OUT!

We invite you to once again be a part of this exciting event! Stop by, share your story, or make a donation. All donations and challenges will be acknowledged on-air during Radiothon. For any business donation over $250, we will reserve a high-profile time slot for you to present your pledge live on-air during Radiothon. This will also be your opportunity to challenge others!

Please contact Angela Colombe at 91.5 EZ Rock by email: angela.colombe@bellmedia.ca as soon as possible to confirm your participation in this year’s event.

91 EZ Rock’s Have a Heart Radiothon WILL make a difference. Please join us in supporting our community hospital!