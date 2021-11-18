TEST-Just-for-preview: Great Canadian Turkey Drive 2020
Donate a Turkey to a Family in Need
EZ Rock's Great Canadian Turkey Drive is back again for Christmas 2020!
From now 'til December 23rd, 91.5 EZ Rock will be fielding calls from listeners who wish to donate one or more turkeys to the Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank for their Christmas Hampers.
Each turkey is $25 but multiple donations of 4, 8 or more turkeys are very common! With each turkey donated, EZ Rock will record you giving your BEST “gobble-gobble”. EZ Rock’s edited and produced montages of all the Turkey Drive “gobble-gobbles” will then be broadcasted during the day.
All donations through EZ Rock’s Great Canadian Turkey Drive will be donated directly to the Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank to help families in our community put food on the table this holiday season. Call in to make your donation and "gobble gobble" today!
Studio Line: (250) 832-7010
|Total Turkeys pledged
|Total Dollars pledged
|2706
|$67,668.32
|Donor
|Turkeys pledged
|Dollars pledged
|Don Cairns
|2
|50
|Rae at Shuswap Vets
|50
|1250
|Cilla Waikins (Canadian Barley Tea)
|2
|50
|Missy MacIntosh (MisMack)
|6
|160
|Gary Pawluck (Homelife Realty)
|20
|500
|Paul Ross (Canoe Fills the Canoe X-Mas Campaign)
|20
|500
|Ray (RMC Systems)
|2
|50
|Gene & Sharon Bailey (Mayfair Farms)
|6
|150
|Doreen Rowe w/ Shirley & Wayne
|20
|500
|Jackson & Charlotte (Canoe Plumbing)
|7
|175
|Perfection Builders
|10
|250
|Dancor Electric
|10
|250
|Cameron Exteriors
|10
|250
|Integrity Roofing
|10
|250
|Shuswap Concrete Finishing
|10
|250
|N A Morris Heating & Air Conditioning
|10
|250
|KornerWood Kitchens
|10
|250
|Mass Plumbing
|10
|250
|White Lake Food Drive
|103
|2575
|Kathy Bruce (Sweet Legs)
|4
|100
|Dr. J. Wickert
|200
|5000
|Barb & Evelyn
|4
|100
|Fred & Denise Green (Fabricland)
|10
|250
|Jan & Doug Pearce
|7
|175
|Irene & Clarence Thompson
|8
|200
|Chris Wilson Automotive
|10
|250
|Shaun Scott & Staff at Nufloors
|60
|1500
|Kathryn Sutherland
|2
|50
|Deane Henderson
|2
|50
|Laura's Pies
|20
|500
|D. Wayne & Gina Mather
|4
|100
|Linda Stepura (Mall at Piccadilly)
|12
|300
|S.W.I.B (June Kiessling & Deb Kerswell)
|25
|625
|Okanagan Mainland Realtors Board (Ron Langridge)
|40
|1000
|Sedo's Old Fashioned Butcher & Deli (Veronica)
|25
|625
|Think Monkey (Ross Neufeld)
|10
|250
|Tammy MacAvley
|4
|100
|Don & Leanne Dunlop
|2
|50
|Doug Revel (Busy Bee Delivery)
|4
|100
|D & A Total Property Care
|4
|100
|Spectrum Sign Works
|4
|100
|Pogo Propane
|4
|100
|Downtown Liquor Store
|4
|100
|Braby Motors
|4
|100
|Hideaway Liquor Store
|4
|100
|Askews Foods
|4
|100
|Shoppers Drug Mart
|4
|100
|Steven St. Denis (Fire Fighter's Association)
|20
|500
|Terry & Cheryl Swityk
|8
|200
|Doug Revel (Busy Bee Delivery)
|2
|50
|Tanner & Meagan Ellison (Loomis Delivery)
|8
|200
|Jim & Cindy Gawley
|2
|50
|Rae at Shuswap Vets
|104
|2600
|C.U.P.E. Hugh Stafford Bennett
|4
|100
|Melissa Franklin (Playcare)
|4
|100
|Royal Purple (Elks Hall)
|8
|200
|Salmon Arm Roots & Blues
|4
|100
|Curtis (Wind Heating and Cooling LTD.)
|8
|200
|Anonymous Donor
|32
|800
|Sean Conroy
|4
|100
|Mary Anne & Wayne Mertens
|6
|150
|Canoe Village Market
|7
|175
|Canoe Community
|14
|350
|Sherry Munroe
|4
|100
|Brooke, Downs, Vennard LLP
|40
|1000
|Justin Brien, Renee Horii, & son Taiyo
|2
|50
|Fiona & Ross Harris
|4
|100
|Jessica Guerini (Andiamo Restaurant)
|4
|100
|Barb LeRoux (Century 21)
|5
|125
|Jennifer Becket (Work BC)
|10
|250
|Big Rob & Lynn McKibbon
|10
|250
|Erin Leek
|4
|100
|DINOFLEX (Katie & Crew)
|20
|500
|Rob Hislop & Tracey Middleton (Edward Jones)
|12
|300
|Cristian Quijas & Patrick Ryley
|2
|50
|Mayor Alan & Debbie Harrison
|1
|25
|Steadfast Cleaners (Drea Duford & Staff)
|4
|100
|Legion Branch 62 (Matt Fowler)
|25
|625
|City of Salmon Arm Public Works,
Parks & Utilities staff
|12
|300
|Chad Eliason Mortgages
|10
|250
|C.U.P.E. Hugh Stafford Benett
|4
|100
|Ivan Gracia (Cantina Vallarta)
|6
|150
|MLA Greg Kylo & Family
|10
|250
|Joel LaFortune & Family (Century 21)
|3
|75
|J's Pumps & Plumbing
|12
|300
|Vivian James, Grant Campbell
|20
|500
|Chimera Springs Rock Works LTD.
|40
|1000
|Kevin & Amanda Winters
|5
|125
|SCV Waste Solutions (Carson & Crew)
|40
|1000
|Shuswap Interior Design (Ron & Dawn & Crew)
|5
|125
|RBC Bank (Jason Bedford)
|17
|425
|Nancy Cooper, Harry & Family
|4
|100
|Monica Gail Kriese
|4
|100
|Trail Alliance (Phil & Kathy McIntyre)
|2
|50
|D.R. Urbina
|1
|25
|Stemmer Construction LTD.
|12
|300
|Charles & Carol Minor
|4
|100
|Brenda & Byril Kurtz
|2
|50
|Students at Shuswap Middle School
|1
|25
|Brian Sweet (Span Master Structures)
|8
|200
|Hartmann's Bakery (Manfred & Barbara)
|10
|250
|Phil Cates Family
|4
|100
|Cindy & Darcy Keehn
|2
|50
|Legion Br 62 (Matt Fowler)
|35
|875
|MP Mel & Linda Arnold
|8
|200
|Action Concrete Plumping (Pete & Karen)
|20
|500
|Naomi Perreault
|4
|100
|Norm & Joan Sargeant and Family
|5
|125
|USNR Staff
|202
|5050
|Angelina Morris Family
|5
|125
|SA Pottery Club
|4
|100
|Leslie, Samantha, and Sandra Hallett
|3
|75
|Rob & Judy Whitford
|2
|50
|JR Holdings
|2
|50
|Hub International
|20
|500
|Andrea & Jay Anderson
|4
|100
|Imaging Department at Shuswap Lake Hospital
|12
|300
|Boston Pizza Salmon Arm
|30
|750
|Nel & Gordon Peach
|8
|200
|Tim & Ben Feidel
|4
|100
|Darcy Seghers, Shelley, & Nickey
|4
|100
|Bob & Diane Boxall
|12
|300
|Canada Post Salmon Arm
|24
|600