TEST-Just-for-preview: Great Canadian Turkey Drive 2020

Donate a Turkey to a Family in Need

 

Salvation Army Salmon Arm

EZ Rock's Great Canadian Turkey Drive is back again for Christmas 2020!

From now 'til December 23rd, 91.5 EZ Rock will be fielding calls from listeners who wish to donate one or more turkeys to the Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank for their Christmas Hampers.

Each turkey is $25 but multiple donations of 4, 8 or more turkeys are very common! With each turkey donated, EZ Rock will record you giving your BEST “gobble-gobble”. EZ Rock’s edited and produced montages of all the Turkey Drive “gobble-gobbles” will then be broadcasted during the day.

All donations through EZ Rock’s Great Canadian Turkey Drive will be donated directly to the Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank to help families in our community put food on the table this holiday season. Call in to make your donation and "gobble gobble" today!

Studio Line: (250) 832-7010​

 

Big Thanks Sponsors

 

Askew's Foods Braby Motors Downtown Liquor Store
Hideaway Liquor Store Pogo Propane Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Big Thanks Donors

 

Total Turkeys pledged Total Dollars pledged
2706 $67,668.32

 

Donor Turkeys pledged Dollars pledged
Don Cairns 2 50
Rae at Shuswap Vets 50 1250
Cilla Waikins (Canadian Barley Tea) 2 50
Missy MacIntosh (MisMack) 6 160
Gary Pawluck (Homelife Realty) 20 500
Paul Ross (Canoe Fills the Canoe X-Mas Campaign) 20 500
Ray (RMC Systems) 2 50
Gene & Sharon Bailey (Mayfair Farms) 6 150
Doreen Rowe w/ Shirley & Wayne 20 500
Jackson & Charlotte (Canoe Plumbing) 7 175
Perfection Builders 10 250
Dancor Electric 10 250
Cameron Exteriors 10 250
Integrity Roofing 10 250
Shuswap Concrete Finishing 10 250
N A Morris Heating & Air Conditioning 10 250
KornerWood Kitchens 10 250
Mass Plumbing 10 250
White Lake Food Drive 103 2575
Kathy Bruce (Sweet Legs) 4 100
Dr. J. Wickert 200 5000
Barb & Evelyn 4 100
Fred & Denise Green (Fabricland) 10 250
Jan & Doug Pearce 7 175
Irene & Clarence Thompson 8 200
Chris Wilson Automotive 10 250
Shaun Scott & Staff at Nufloors 60 1500
Kathryn Sutherland 2 50
Deane Henderson 2 50
Laura's Pies 20 500
D. Wayne & Gina Mather 4 100
Linda Stepura (Mall at Piccadilly) 12 300
S.W.I.B (June Kiessling & Deb Kerswell) 25 625
Okanagan Mainland Realtors Board (Ron Langridge) 40 1000
Sedo's Old Fashioned Butcher & Deli (Veronica) 25 625
Think Monkey (Ross Neufeld) 10 250
Tammy MacAvley 4 100
Don & Leanne Dunlop 2 50
Doug Revel (Busy Bee Delivery) 4 100
D & A Total Property Care 4 100
Spectrum Sign Works 4 100
Pogo Propane 4 100
Downtown Liquor Store 4 100
Braby Motors 4 100
Hideaway Liquor Store 4 100
Askews Foods 4 100
Shoppers Drug Mart 4 100
Steven St. Denis (Fire Fighter's Association) 20 500
Terry & Cheryl Swityk 8 200
Doug Revel (Busy Bee Delivery) 2 50
Tanner & Meagan Ellison (Loomis Delivery) 8 200
Jim & Cindy Gawley 2 50
Rae at Shuswap Vets 104 2600
C.U.P.E. Hugh Stafford Bennett 4 100
Melissa Franklin (Playcare) 4 100
Royal Purple (Elks Hall) 8 200
Salmon Arm Roots & Blues 4 100
Curtis (Wind Heating and Cooling LTD.) 8 200
Anonymous Donor 32 800
Sean Conroy 4 100
Mary Anne & Wayne Mertens 6 150
Canoe Village Market 7 175
Canoe Community 14 350
Sherry Munroe 4 100
Brooke, Downs, Vennard LLP 40 1000
Justin Brien, Renee Horii, & son Taiyo 2 50
Fiona & Ross Harris 4 100
Jessica Guerini (Andiamo Restaurant) 4 100
Barb LeRoux (Century 21) 5 125
Jennifer Becket (Work BC) 10 250
Big Rob & Lynn McKibbon 10 250
Erin Leek 4 100
DINOFLEX (Katie & Crew) 20 500
Rob Hislop & Tracey Middleton (Edward Jones) 12 300
Cristian Quijas & Patrick Ryley 2 50
Mayor Alan & Debbie Harrison 1 25
Steadfast Cleaners (Drea Duford & Staff) 4 100
Legion Branch 62 (Matt Fowler) 25 625
City of Salmon Arm Public Works,
Parks & Utilities staff		 12 300
Chad Eliason Mortgages 10 250
C.U.P.E. Hugh Stafford Benett 4 100
Ivan Gracia (Cantina Vallarta) 6 150
MLA Greg Kylo & Family 10 250
Joel LaFortune & Family (Century 21) 3 75
J's Pumps & Plumbing 12 300
Vivian James, Grant Campbell 20 500
Chimera Springs Rock Works LTD. 40 1000
Kevin & Amanda Winters 5 125
SCV Waste Solutions (Carson & Crew) 40 1000
Shuswap Interior Design (Ron & Dawn & Crew) 5 125
RBC Bank (Jason Bedford) 17 425
Nancy Cooper, Harry & Family 4 100
Monica Gail Kriese 4 100
Trail Alliance (Phil & Kathy McIntyre) 2 50
D.R. Urbina 1 25
Stemmer Construction LTD. 12 300
Charles & Carol Minor 4 100
Brenda & Byril Kurtz 2 50
Students at Shuswap Middle School 1 25
Brian Sweet (Span Master Structures) 8 200
Hartmann's Bakery (Manfred & Barbara) 10 250
Phil Cates Family 4 100
Cindy & Darcy Keehn 2 50
Legion Br 62 (Matt Fowler) 35 875
MP Mel & Linda Arnold 8 200
Action Concrete Plumping (Pete & Karen) 20 500
Naomi Perreault 4 100
Norm & Joan Sargeant and Family 5 125
USNR Staff 202 5050
Angelina Morris Family 5 125
SA Pottery Club 4 100
Leslie, Samantha, and Sandra Hallett 3 75
Rob & Judy Whitford 2 50
JR Holdings 2 50
Hub International 20 500
Andrea & Jay Anderson 4 100
Imaging Department at Shuswap Lake Hospital 12 300
Boston Pizza Salmon Arm 30 750
Nel & Gordon Peach 8 200
Tim & Ben Feidel 4 100
Darcy Seghers, Shelley, & Nickey 4 100
Bob & Diane Boxall 12 300
Canada Post Salmon Arm 24 600
