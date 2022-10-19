iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

10°C
Instagram

Book Sale: Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary

CKXR-Event-Shuswap-Lake-Health-Care-Auxiliary-PoloMain

Book Sale: Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary

Date: November 4 and 5

Venue: Library at Piccadilly Mall

Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary is holding a book sale in front of the Library at Piccadilly Mall on November 4 from 10-5:00 pm and November 5 from 10-3:00 pm.

Donations of gently used books are accepted November 4 from 10-5:00. No encyclopedias, please.

All funds raised are used towards the purchase of hospital equipment.

Thank you for your support from the ladies in Red. 

 

 

 