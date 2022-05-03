CMHA Ride Don't Hide

Celebration Date: Friday June 12th

Ride YOUR way as Bounce Radio 91-5 proudly supports Ride Don’t Hide 2021. Throughout June, choose your way to ride outside, inside, or in spirit! Then share it with others for your own mental health, as you help the Canadian Mental Health Association raise funds for local mental health programs and services. Move more, give back, and feel better! YOUR way. With Ride Don’t Hide 20-21

The pandemic might have slowed us down, but Ride Don't Hide has picked up speed. Now it's more than a fundraiser and it's more than a bike ride. It's a movement for mental health.

In June 2022, we're calling all Canadians to be a part of this mental health movement. Ride. Walk. Run. Dance. Raise funds for mental health; it costs on average just $330 for CMHA to offer one more person the community mental health programs, services and supports they need, when they need them.

More info at www.RideDontHide.com