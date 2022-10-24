Dancing With Shuswap Stars

November 18th

SASCU Recreation Centre

The 2022 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars will be bringing all the excitement back to the dance floor at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Friday, November 18.

There are a few new twists for this year’s event including a change in our dance categories. The perennially popular Couples Category will bring rookie contestants in to learn a totally new dance while they raise money for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Tickets are $75 each and include the evening dance event and gourmet appetizers and snacks. A full dinner is not provided. There is a cash bar at this event.

Tickets on Sale at Shuswap Hospice - 781 Marine Park Drive, Wednesday to Friday from 9-4pm and Saturday from 10-2pm.

More info at shuswapstars.ca