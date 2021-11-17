Dancing With The Shuswap Stars

Date: Friday November 19th

Venue: Song Sparrow Hall

The Fifth Annual Dancing with Shuswap Stars is Friday November 19, 2021 taking place in newly opened Song Sparrow Hall on Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm. The show is being live streamed for the public at a newly reduced cost of $20. All proceeds support the programs of Shuswap Hospice Society , which has services for those who are dying and those who are grieving. Invite a group of friends over and try to outbid each other on behalf of your favourite dance couple! Show Starts at 7:30 Buy your streaming access for only $20 online at shuswapstars.ca