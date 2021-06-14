Father's Day Weekend at O'Keefe Ranch

Date: June 19 & 20, 2021

Time: 10am - 4pm

Cost: By Donation

Location: 9380 BC-97, Vernon, BC V1H 1W9

View Map

Join in on June 19th & 20th and step back in time to the very first Father's Day! Bring the whole family and enjoy loud engines, a tractor parade, wagon rides and a demonstration from the local blacksmith! Take a tour of the Historic O’Keefe Mansion or take a selfie with Flapjack the Donkey. Make sure you don’t miss the Model Railway Exhibit or the delicious Country Manor food truck!

There will be lots of farm animal fun, including the “Hatch A Chick” Chick Holding Station. The famous O’Keefe Ranch Character Actors will also be in attendance, dressed to impress, and sharing some of their musical talents. For updates, check out their Facebook Page!