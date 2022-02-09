R.J Haney Heritage Week Online Auction

Venue: Online

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum are celebrating the 26th Annual Heritage Week from February 21-26, 2022, with a different look this year. The Village & Museum are taking our Heritage Week activities online. So get ready to discover our rich local heritage in a whole new way.

The week-long event kicks off with the second annual online auction. Bidding opens Monday, February 21, at 9:00 am and closes Saturday, February 26, at 3:00 pm. Register as a bidder, and the online platform allows instant updates if you've been outbid, ensuring you don't miss out on the items you want to win.

You will find amazing items that local businesses, organizations, and individuals have generously donated to this fundraising online auction. There are over one hundred items to bid on, and there is something for everyone. Up for bid are various gift certificates for grocery stores, spa services, entertainment, food and beverage, business servicces, car maintenance, and tax services. There are gift baskets, pet care, clothing, artwork, home decor items, and so much more.

More Info at https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=24392&CFID=41412811&CFTOKEN=a298f1a35c2d9b6d-BD691A21-F928-29B0-DA1D691650AFE91D