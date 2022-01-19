Date: Saturday February 26th

Time: 4pm

Shuswap Food Action Society (SFAS) believes local food is a bridge to connect friends, families, neighbours, and communities throughout the Shuswap. SFAS has partnered once again with The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) and invites everyone to walk in support of the hungry, hurting and homeless on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

This year, SFAS is hosting a blended event where walkers can choose between an in-person event taking place on February 26th at 4pm with curated 2km or 5km routes in downtown Salmon Arm or one’s own remote (virtual) walk alone or in small teams.

SFAS is a registered charity that seeks to bolster our local food systems and raise awareness around food security. Collaborations include The Shuswap Community Teaching Garden, the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market, subsidized local food boxes and support for school-based meal programs, CKVS programming of The Shuswap Food Conversations and The Lighthouse Community Food Forest. Funds raised will assist SFAS to continue ACTION projects aimed at decreasing the barriers to people accessing and preparing healthy foods that are produced in our community.

For further information about the event, to donate or to register as a participant or team leader, go to www.cnoy.org/salmonarm