The Women of Rock Tribute Show

Date: Friday December 3rd

Venue: Salmar Classic Theatre

Don't miss the Women of Rock Show, presented by The Salmar Classic Theatre on Friday Decemer 3rd at 7pm

On this exciting tour, you will be thrilled to witness 4 Famous Women Rockers performing their biggest hits of the 80s.

The unique and exciting concert features tributes to the Iconic Chrissy Hynde of The Pretenders, the Sensational Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac, Seriously Rockn' Joan Jett, and the Passionate Rocker Pat Benatar. It's time for a really good time!!! Date night, Girls Night Out, Gotta Be There.

TESTIMONIALS:

"We were Blown Away at the talented level of musicianship by these performers. They were fantastic in every way and beyond our expectations!"

"I saw this show as the rib fest headliner in Kamloops BC. As I've seen hundreds of cover bands and tribute shows, but The WOMEN OF ROCK SHOW is ethereal.THE WOMEN OF ROCK SHOW is the show to see.

Tickets are $34 at www.salmartheatre.com