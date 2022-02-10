Train Wreck Comedy Presents Tim Nutt 

Date: Saturday March 5th

Venue: Salmar Classic Theatre

Don’t miss Tim Nutt in Salmon Arm, at the Salmar Classic Theatre for one night only!

Tim Nutt tells jokes, well, more like funny stories with jokes and has been getting away with it for just over 20 years. Tim pushes comedy to explosive new levels and dimensions. He expertly explores the hilarity in everyday life, delighting you with his bizarre concepts and twisted viewpoints, combining one-liners and crafty storytelling.

He has had some pretty cool adventures; he’s been to comedy festivals all over the world; Edinburgh Comedy Festival, Montreal’s famous JUST FOR LAUGHS, Halifax’s HA! Comedy Festival and The Winnipeg Comedy Festival to name just a few.

Often compared to some of his comedy heroes like Billy Connolly and George Carlin, Tim is a consummate Storyteller and Entertainer, weaving his unique point of view into a great performance that is sure to please.

Tickets available at https://www.trainwreckcomedy.com/tc-events/tim-nutt-in-salmon-arm/