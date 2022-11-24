Great Canadian Turkey Drive 2022

Donate a Turkey to a Family in Need

The BOUNCE Radio Great Canadian Turkey Drive is back again for Christmas 2022!

From now 'til December 22nd, 91.5 Bounce Radio will be fielding calls from listeners who wish to donate one or more turkeys to the Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank for their Christmas Hampers.

Each turkey is $25 but multiple donations of 4, 8 or more turkeys are very common! With each turkey donated, BOUNCE Radio will record you giving your BEST “gobble-gobble”.

All donations through The BOUNCE Radio Great Canadian Turkey Drive will be donated directly to the Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank to help families in our community put food on the table this holiday season. Call in to make your donation and "gobble gobble" today!

Studio Line: (250) 832-7010​