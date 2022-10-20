Listen on Your Smart Speaker

Listening to your favourite stations is even easier with voice assistance like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Homepod.





How to get BOUNCE 91.5 Salmon Arm on Google Home

BOUNCE 91.5 Salmon Arm is now available via Google Assistant on phones and smart speakers like Google Home.

You can connect to us at any time with a command such as "Hey Google, play BOUNCE Radio Salmon Arm"

How to get BOUNCE 91.5 Salmon Arm on Amazon Alexa

Listening to BOUNCE 91.5 Salmon Arm on your Amazon Alexa is easy

1) To configure your Alexa to play BOUNCE 91.5 Salmon Arm, simply say: "Alexa, ENABLE BOUNCE Salmon Arm"

2) Then just ask Alexa to "Open BOUNCE Salmon Arm"

Simple!

How to get BOUNCE 91.5 Salmon Arm on Apple Homepod

To connect to BOUNCE 91.5 Salmon Arm on your Apple Homepod, simply say "Hey Siri, play me BOUNCE Salmon Arm"