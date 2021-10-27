2 Days -2 Arrests for Break and Enter and Possession of Stolen property

Between October 23 and October 27 2021 the Salmon Arm saw an increased number of break and enter complaints to businesses in the downtown. These break and enter complaints all occurred in the overnight hours while the businesses were closed.

On October 26, 2021 there were two break ins reported in the downtown area and later that day a patrolling office located two males in a parking area with what was believed to be stolen property. The property was confirmed to have been from those earlier business break and enters. One of the two males was arrested at that time for Possession of Stolen Property and later released to attend court in Salmon Arm.

During another call for service in the early morning hours of October 27, 2021, where a concerned citizen reported hearing glass break near a local business police located and arrested a male inside a business while in possession of stolen electronics, liquor and cash. The male arrested in this investigation was the second of the two who were located on October 26th.

Charges of Break Enter and Theft will be recommended to Provincial Crown against this male who is also a Salmon Arm

Resident.

Local police urge all members of the general public to call if they hear or see anything suspicious overnight in the downtown of Salmon Arm. In the case on October 27th, the call from that concerned citizen was instrumental in catching one suspect in the act.

