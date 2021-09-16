Arrest made and Illicit Drugs and Weapons Seized

On September 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM Salmon Arm RCMP officers responded to a residence on Highway 97B after being advised that the home was to be vacant but someone was inside and had barricaded the door.

When police arrived to investigate they found a male in the residence who was unlawfully in the home. The male was arrested on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with an existing probation order.

A subsequent search of the male when he was arrested located an imitation hand gun, bear spray, a knife and a collapsible baton along with suspected illegal drugs. As a result of searching the male and the residence police seized what is believed to be Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Ecstacy, Heroin and pills.

All of these suspected drugs will be analyzed at the Health Canada lab to confirm their exact nature. Locally, the quantities seized from the male would be significant.

The male, a 27 year old resident of the Salmon Arm area was released pending further investigation of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a controlled substance and weapons offences.