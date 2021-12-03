The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Spallumcheen which resulted in two men being taken to hospital.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on December 1, a frontline officer from the Vernon North Okanagan Rural RCMP Detachment was traveling southbound on Highway 97A between Armstrong and Enderby when they, and the pick-up ahead of them, were passed by a grey vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer activated the emergency equipment in the police vehicle and continued to observe the grey vehicle, driving dangerously before losing sight of the vehicle.

It is reported that the officer deactivated the emergency equipment but continued to travel southbound, patrolling for the vehicle.

Just after 9:45 p.m. police received a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 97A just before Armstrong. Officers located a vehicle matching the description of the one that had passed the officer earlier, with two men inside. The men were transported to a local area hospital by the BC Ambulance Service, for treatment of what are believed to serious but non-life threatening injuries.

IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the men’s injuries. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.