Board supports expanding Dog Control to all of Electoral Area D

The CSRD Board voted unanimously to adopt two bylaws that would extend dog control service, without dog licensing, to the entirety of Electoral Area D. This area includes Falkland, Silver Creek, Ranchero, Deep Creek, Gardom Lake and the Salmon Valley.

The CSRD bylaws include provisions for dealing with aggressive dogs, as well as complaints with excessive barking or roaming dogs. Included in Electoral Area D Dog Control Regulatory Bylaw No. 5832 is an exemption for livestock guardian dogs on properties classified as farms under the Assessment Act.

With the adoption of the bylaws, the implementation of dog control services for Electoral Area D will begin on January 1, 2022.

Currently dog control services in Electoral Area D operate in a limited area of Ranchero only. When the new bylaws come into effect, they will replace the current Ranchero-only legislation.

The taxation cost to Electoral Area D residents for the expanded dog control service is estimated at $24.37 per year for the average residential property, which has an assessed value of $354,905.

Electoral Area D Director Rene Talbot commented there are many inaccurate rumours in the community regarding the proposed bylaws, pointing to misinformation regarding the euthanasia of seized dogs within 72-hours.

“You need a court order to put a dog down,” said Talbot. “Ranchero has had dog control for over 20 years and in that time, we have never had a dog put down.”

Talbot also pointed out that zoning bylaws already in place in Electoral Area D deal with dog kennels.

“This bylaw does not require the licensing of dogs; it does not require the licensing of kennels,” he said.

Board Chair Kevin Flynn noted the discussion on dog control has been emotional for some residents, pointing out the issue has been ongoing for close to a year. Flynn indicated there were opportunities for the public to alert Directors and CSRD staff of their views on dog control prior to today’s decision. He added the elected Board makes regulatory decisions for the good of the community.