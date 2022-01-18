Busy Week for Salmon Arm Police

On January 14th 2022 local RCMP responded to a call on 3rd St SW and while there a driver was located and was confused. The officers detected the odor of liquor coming from the driver and it was determined this driver was impaired by alcohol and was served a 90 Day Immediate Roadside Driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

In another call on January 16th 2022 RCMP were called to a report of a vehicle stuck in a ditch on Park Hill Road. When they arrived they quickly determined the driver was intoxicated and he was served a driving prohibition after that driver failed a Approved Screening Device breath sample. That driver was served an Immediate Driving Prohibition and his vehicle as impounded for 30 days.

Police responded to an overturned vehicle on Balmoral Road in Blind Bay on January 15, 2022 at 6 PM. The vehicle she had been operating hit ice on the road and slid in to the ditch where it rolled completely over and back on to it's wheels. The driver suffered minor injuries as a direct result of wearing a seatbelt.

Police responded to a complaint of mischief on 1st Nations Road. A driver who had been in a parking lot sprayed a building with mud, sand, snow and rocks as the vehicle left the parking lot. The spray chipped the window of the building causing damage to the health Center.

If you have information which could lead to identifying the driver of the vehicle or if you were the driver please contact the Salmon Arm RCMP.