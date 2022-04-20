Busy Weekend for Salmon Arm RCMP

Salmon Arm RCMP had a busy Easter weekend.

On Thursday April 14th at approximately 4 PM police received a report of a stolen brown Jeep Grand Cherokee. Due in large part to members of the general public calling in suspicious activity involving a Brown Jeep, the police located the vehicle within 5 hours in Salmon Arm. At the time the vehicle was unoccupied but a person of interest in the investigation was identified and the vehicle was returned to its owner.

The following day, officers located a vehicle that had been stolen from Penticton a couple of hours earlier. The vehicle was followed as it left Salmon Arm and was located on Greer Road. The vehicle was located and a passenger was questioned in relation to the stolen vehicle. Police are following up with the investigation.

On Saturday April 16th, the Salmon Arm RCMP were called to a disturbance on 4th Avenue SE where officers located a male with injuries that indicated he had been beaten up. The victim in this case is known to local officers and they believe this assault is was targeted.

The crime scene was located behind the Salmon Arm Courthouse but the victim in this event has not provided a statement and claims that he did not know his attacker. The victim was transported to hospital then released and police continue to follow up on the investigation.

Then on Sunday April 17th, a home owner in the 1000 block of Highway 97B reported that someone took screens off the windows of their home in an attempt to break in but no entry was gained to the residence.

Finally, on April 18th at 11:12 PM police received a call from a representative from a business on Auto Road. A male suspect was attempting to hook up a trailer that was not his with a mini excavator on it.

The caller confronted the male and he fled in a white, diesel, Chev or GMC truck bearing Alberta Plates. The vehicle plate was not obtained at the time and patrols did not locate it. There was a second vehicle associated to this attempted theft but the description of that vehicle was not obtained. Police continue to investigate.