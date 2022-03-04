Committee supports referendum on Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation

Members of the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study Advisory Committee are recommending a referendum be conducted on the topic of incorporation of the proposed area, which is currently part of Electoral Area C.

At a meeting held March 2, the committee voted 7-1 in favour of recommending a referendum to the CSRD Board.

The committee’s recommendation will be brought forward for consideration by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Board of Directors at the March 17, 2022 Regular Meeting.

Incorporation would mean that the areas of Sorrento and Blind Bay become their own municipality with its own local government separate from the CSRD, as with the City of Salmon Arm or District of Sicamous. A new municipality would then appoint one representative to sit on the CSRD Board.

Should the CSRD Board vote in favour of the recommendation, the CSRD will work with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to finalize a date for the assent voting, tentatively planned for this Spring.

All eligible voters living inside in the proposed new municipal boundaries will be able to go to the polls to determine whether the area should incorporate or not.

If the vote supports incorporation, the new municipality would be formed and a vote on a new municipal council would likely take place as part of the Local Government General Election scheduled for October 15, 2022.

If the voters decide against incorporation, Electoral Area C will be divided into two smaller areas, each with their own elected Director at the CSRD Board table. This is because the population of the area has grown significantly. Adding an additional Director will create a more equal distribution of elected representation across the region.

All information on the proposed incorporation is available on the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study page of the CSRD website.