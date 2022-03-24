COVID Relief Grants for Non-Profits in CSRD

CSRD provides another round of community COVID-19 Relief Grants

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is once again offering registered non-profit organizations, located in the Electoral Areas of the CSRD, the opportunity to obtain some financial assistance in coping with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directors agreed to set aside a $50,000 of the CSRD’s COVID-19 Safe Restart funds to allow these organizations to apply for grants of up to $2,500 each to help offset the financial impacts of the pandemic. This will help organizations continue to deliver important community services and supports to vulnerable citizens in the region.

Non-profit groups interested in obtaining grant funds will need to apply to the CSRD before June 30, 2022.

This will be the second round of COVID-19 community grants. In 2021, the CSRD allocated $100,000 of its COVID-19 Safe Restart funds for a similar purpose. Grants were awarded to 20 community non-profit groups at that time.

CSRD Directors wanted to continue to help valuable non-profit organizations, recognizing that their efforts contribute to stronger, healthier and more vibrant communities. Many of these organizations have been unable to raise funds by their usual methods due to closures or other COVID-19 restrictions.

The Board amended their previous policy to allow for the new round of grants, which will follow the same eligibility criteria as before. The policy is designed to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability in awarding grants.

The CSRD’s policy and application form are available on the CSRD’s website at the Apply for a Grant-in-Aid webpage.