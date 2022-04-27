CSRD Honours outgoing CAO

A leader who was able to find the sweet spot between being a builder and a straight-talker.

That was one of the praises laid out for retiring Chief Administrative Officer Charles Hamilton at his final Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Board Meeting on Thursday.

Directors lauded Hamilton for his vision, team-building and his common-sense guidance.

“Sometimes you pushed back at us, the elected officials. Often that helped us make better decisions,” said Electoral Area E Director and former Board Chair Rhona Martin, who was among the many Directors who paid tribute to Hamilton’s 13-year tenure with the CSRD.

“You are well respected in your field. You have built a real team here… I know you made this decision for you, but if it was up to me, you’d still be here. You will be missed and I wish you the very, very best,” she added.

Hamilton spoke of his tenure at the CSRD as the most personally fulfilling of his 30-year career in local government. He credited much of the success of the organization to the talents of the CSRD team, working collaboratively with its elected officials.

“While life away from the day-to-day workings of the CSRD may be a challenge, I am confident that the CSRD is well positioned to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and that the CSRD will experience a bright future filled with both challenges and opportunities,” he told the Board.

A search for a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) is underway. The CSRD Board has appointed Jodi Pierce, the CSRD’s Manager, Financial Services and Deputy Manager, Human Resources as Interim CAO, beginning May 1.

Pierce, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), has been the Manager, Financial Services with the CSRD since 2014 and with the CSRD since 2010. She brings more than 11 years of solid financial management and six years of human resources experience to the role.

Photos: (Top) Electoral Area E Director and former Board Chair Rhona Martin congratulates Chief Administrative Officer Charles Hamilton on his retirement at his final Board Meeting.

(Bottom right) Jodi Pierce, the CSRD's Manager, Financial Services and Deputy Manager, Human Resources, has been named Interim Chief Administrative Officer effective May 1.