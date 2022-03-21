CSRD supports referendum on Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation

The Board of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is recommending a referendum be conducted on incorporating the proposed area of Sorrento and Blind Bay as a new municipality.

The assent vote needs final approval from the Provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs. The CSRD is recommending the referendum take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022; however, this date remains tentative until the Ministry gives the go-ahead.

The process towards a referendum vote began with preliminary studies in 2016 and experienced some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting in-person gatherings.

All eligible voters living inside the proposed new municipal boundaries will be able to go to the polls to determine whether the area should incorporate or not.

Should a majority of voters support the option of incorporation, the proposed areas of Sorrento and Blind Bay would become a municipality with its own local government separate from the CSRD. This new municipality would then appoint one representative to sit on the CSRD Board. The vote on a new municipal mayor and council would likely take place as part of the Local Government General Election scheduled for October 15, 2022.

If the voters decide against incorporation, Electoral Area C will be divided into two smaller areas, each with their own elected Director at the CSRD Board table. Adding an additional Director will create a more equal distribution of elected representation across the region.