Dangerous Driver Arrested after hitting a police officer with a vehicle

On February 21, 2022 in the afternoon a Salmon Arm RCMP member located a vehicle and driver on 3 rd St SW. The driver is known to have a number of outstanding warrants for his arrest under the Criminal Code and Provincial Motor Vehicle Act.

The officer attempted to block the vehicle from escaping the parking lot using a police vehicle. The suspect driver then backed into a fence after bumping the police car out of his way and struck the officer with the vehicle as he fled the parking lot.

The male remains in RCMP custody and will appear before a judge on February 22, 2022 in Salmon Arm to answer to charges of Assaulting a Police Officer with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, and Flight from Police. The driver will also have to answer to the 9 additional arrest warrants involving various Provincial Motor Vehicle allegations as well as other Criminal allegations which include Driving while prohibited, Resist Arrest, and an additional charge of Flight from Police stemming from other interactions with police from 2020 and 2021.

The vehicle was located a short time later near Christison and 50th St SW. The vehicle accelerated through a check point and a spike belt was deployed which was successful in deflating all 4 tires on the suspect vehicle. The suspect driver then continued to drive dangerously as he attempted to evade police on 4 disintegrating tires and eventually crashed into a ditch near Silver Creek where he resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

The Police officer suffered minor injuries and resumed his duties after being assessed at hospital.