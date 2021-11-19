Director Kevin Flynn remains Board Chair

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Director and City of Salmon Arm Councillor Kevin Flynn will mark a third year as Chair of the Board following a vote at the November 18 Regular Board Meeting.

Flynn is a long-serving member of the CSRD Board and expressed his deep attachment to the regional work of the CSRD, in addition to his role as a municipal councillor. He was elected for his first term as Board Chair in November 2019.

Electoral Area F (North Shuswap) Director Jay Simpson was elected as Vice-Chair. This is the first time Simpson will serve in the role.

The Board also voted to adopt the meeting schedule for 2022 with regular Board sessions set for the third Thursday of each month, with three exceptions:

The September Board meeting is moved to Thursday, September 22, 2022, due to the Union of BC Municipalities convention;

The October Board meeting is one week earlier than usual on Thursday, October 13, 2022, due to the General Local Election on October 15, 2022;

The December Board meeting is moved to Friday, December 9, 2022.

The full 2022 meeting schedule is posted on the CSRD website under the meetings tab.

The next CSRD Board meeting will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Citizens continue to be welcome to attend Board meetings, but there is limited space for the public in the Boardroom due to COVID-19 restrictions. The CSRD also offers live streaming of the meeting for the public on Zoom. The Zoom recording of the meeting will also be made available on the CSRD website for approximately 30-days following the meeting.