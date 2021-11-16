Emergency Reception Centre opened for Merritt evacuees

Evacuees from the Merritt-area flooding can now come to Salmon Arm to receive Emergency Support Services (ESS).

At the request of Emergency Management BC, the Shuswap Emergency Program has opened an Emergency Reception Centre at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort, located at 251 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm.

This evening, ESS volunteers will be at the hotel to help evacuees until 11 PM.

The Reception Centre will then be open 8 AM to 6 PM daily until further notice.

There is limited commercial lodging available in the area at this time, especially for people with pets. Evacuees are encouraged to make arrangements to stay with family or friends. Please bring any billet information with you when registering at the reception centre, as additional supports or services may be supplied.

Emergency Support Services provides short-term, basic support to people impacted by disasters.

Due to the emergency, there has been strain on cell networks, and this is impacting emergency communications in our area. Residents are asked to be mindful of this and limit their phone use.

Merritt residents can assist the registration process by self-registering with Emergency Support Services online through this link: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ You can also search this on Google using the term BC Evacuation Registration and Assistance.