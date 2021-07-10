Evacuation Alert issued for remote area of the Shuswap

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre.

The Bews Creek Fire in a remote section of Electoral Area E is threatening a cat-skiing lodge and operation on Mount Malakwa.

Due to the potential danger to life and health, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

A one-kilometre radius around the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge located at the end of the East Gorge Forest Service Road on Mount Malakwa

BC Wildfire Service lists the out of control blaze at 8.50 hectares.