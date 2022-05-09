Evacuation Alert still in place at Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for all residences of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park, which includes Units #1 to #27 – 5 Highway 97A, until further notice.

An Evacuation Alert is a warning about the potential threat of a landslide and gives residents time to prepare for a possible evacuation. They are not required to leave their homes at this time.

Conditions in the Wiseman Creek drainage improved overnight as precipitation levels were reduced from earlier in the day. Rainfall amounts were not significant enough to trigger a landslide, however, the threat remains.

There is no estimate at this time on when the Evacuation Alert might be lifted. The Shuswap Emergency Program is closely monitoring forecasting reports from its Early Warning System. This will guide decisions about when it may be appropriate to lift the Evacuation Alert.

Should the Evacuation Alert be rescinded, residents will be made aware of the information through posts to the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) and District of Sicamous websites. A cancellation notification will be issued through the Alertable program.

Posts will also me made on the SEP Facebook and Twitter accounts, the District of Sicamous’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s social media platforms. Notifications will also be issued to local media and signs will be posted on the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park bulletin board.