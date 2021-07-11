Evacuation order/alert for Embleton Mountain Wildfire

UPDATE:

The Embleton Mountain Wildfire near Sun Peaks is now estimated at 290 hectares and is still burning out of control.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality.

24 BCWS personnel are on site, supported by 3 helicopters alongside local fire department crews.

UPDATE:

An Evacuation Alert has been issued for all properties within the boundaries of the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality.

Residents are asked to prepare to evacuate using Sun Peaks Rd. to Heffley Louis Creek Rd. towards Kamloops.

If this changes, a second evacuation route is available via the McGillivary Lake Forestry Rd.

UPDATE:

The Embleton Mountain wildfire, 7 kilometers west of Sun Peaks, has grown to 250 hectares.

Officials say the fire is displaying aggressive behaviour and structure protection units are on site.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding with twenty four firefighters, three helicopters, and heavy equipment. They are assisted by nine Sun Peaks Fire Rescue personnel.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Order for properties in Whitecroft, and an evacuation alert is in place for properties in the Heffley Lake area.

There are currently no evacuation alerts or orders affecting the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality.

Officials are asking anyone who is not a full-time resident to refrain from coming to Sun Peaks at this time.

ORIGINAL:

A wildfire on Embleton Mountain west of Sun Peaks has prompted the evacuation of several properties.

The fire is currently listed as 143 hectares and burning out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding with seven personnel, four helicopters, air tankers and heavy equipment. Air support being re-established this morning to support a total of 14 firefighters.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for properties in Whitecroft, and an evacuation alert is in place for properties in the Heffley Lake area.