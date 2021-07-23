Evacuation Order expanded in Seymour Arm

UPDATE: 2:48a.m. July 23

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre due to the danger to life safety caused by a wildfire burning near Seymour Arm in Electoral Area F. This order is being given to the public in advance to give them as much notice of the Order as possible. This Evacuation Order went into effect on July 22, 2021 at 20:00 Hours and is in effect for the following areas: All properties within the community of Seymour Arm east and south of Seymour Arm Bay Road.

Seymour River Road including Tipman Road, Bradley Road and all boat-in only properties in the vicinity of Tranquility Bay.

This order excludes the following addresses: 1142, 1158, 1306 Seymour Arm Bay Road. The Columbia Shuswap Regional Distric an Evacuation Order in place for properties near a wildfire burning 9 km southeast of Seymour Arm.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas:

All residences within the community of Seymour Arm that are in the neighbourhood of Tranquility Bay.

All properties east of Seymour Arm Bay Road and Seymour River Road at Bughouse Bay and including Tipman Road and Bradley Road and the boat-in only properties.

Last night a tactical evacuation was completed in Seymour Arm for approximately 39 people on the east side of the community. The CSRD says firefighters have gone door-to-door to ensure people in the affected area have been notified and all are safe.

The blaze was discovered on July 9th, 2021 and is estimated at 1,100 hectares by the BC Wildfire Service.

It is classified as Out of Control and suspected to be started by lightning.

BC Wildfire and the CSRD fire crews are actively engaged in firefighting efforts in the community.