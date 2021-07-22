Evacuation Order in Seymour Arm due to Hunakwa Lake wildfire

The Columbia Shuswap Regional Distric an Evacuation Order in place for properties near a wildfire burning 9 km southeast of Seymour Arm.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas:

All residences within the community of Seymour Arm that are in the neighbourhood of Tranquility Bay.

All properties east of Seymour Arm Bay Road and Seymour River Road at Bughouse Bay and including Tipman Road and Bradley Road and the boat-in only properties.

Last night a tactical evacuation was completed in Seymour Arm for approximately 39 people on the east side of the community. The CSRD says firefighters have gone door-to-door to ensure people in the affected area have been notified and all are safe.

The blaze was discovered on July 9th, 2021 and is estimated at 1,100 hectares by the BC Wildfire Service.

It is classified as Out of Control and suspected to be started by lightning.

BC Wildfire and the CSRD fire crews are actively engaged in firefighting efforts in the community.