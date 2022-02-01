iHeartRadio
Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

Police

On January 28, 2022 the Salmon Arm RCMP and Provincial Ambulance attended to the 8000 block of Black Road near Salmon Arm to a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

When police and Ambulance arrived they located a vehicle in the ditch and the sole occupant, a 58 year old male resident of the area was located in the locked vehicle deceased.

The vehicle has lost control in a curve, rolled and hit a tree before coming to a stop.

Evidence at the scene indicate the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

