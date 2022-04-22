Federal, Provincial grants support new South Shuswap park and trail

A partnership of Federal, Provincial and Local Governments will support the development of a new community park and a universal trail system in Electoral Area C.

The announcement of grant funding came Monday, April 11, with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) receiving money for the Eagle Bay Community Park and the Loftus Lake Fen Universal Trail projects under the joint federal-provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The Eagle Bay Community Park will be located at 4326 Eagle Bay Road and will feature a playground, outdoor fitness equipment, multipurpose sport courts and a picnic shelter. As part of the Community, Culture and Recreation program, the Government of Canada contributed $191,947, while the Government of British Columbia added $159,940.

This project is currently out for bids and park development will begin in 2022.

“The Eagle Bay Community Park and the Loftus Lake Fen Universal Trail projects will be enjoyed by all British Columbians,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Our government is proud to make investments in outdoor infrastructure that balance recreational opportunities and ecological conservation.”

The Loftus Lake Fen Universal Trail project will see the development of a 1.34-kilometre accessible trail in a park adjacent to a natural wetland. As part of the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure program, the Government of Canada contributed $31,500 and the Government of British Columbia provided $108,000.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is currently working on the final design plans for Phase 1 of the trail project. Development will begin following the completion of the Indigenous consultation process. Phase 2 of the project will feature the development of a dog park and trailhead parking. This will be put out for bid once the Phase 1 conditions are approved.

These CSRD projects are among the more than $110.3 million being provided in joint federal-provincial funding for 57 community, recreation, and green infrastructure projects across British Columbia.