Fire Training Officers head to Salmon Arm for Skills Training

Salmon Arm will be the hottest place in the province when it comes to fire training as of Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Fire Services and the Salmon Arm Fire Department are co-hosting the British Columbia Fire Training Officers Association conference with between 120 and 150 fire training officers in attendance.

The event will be the first in-person conference since the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers hand-on training, educational workshops and networking opportunities for BC training officers, ensuring they have the most up-to-date course information and knowledge of training requirements.

Topics include aerial firefighting strategies, surface water rescue, rope rescue, dealing with drug labs, and managing fires in rail cars, electric vehicles, underground vaults and power substations.

CSRD and City of Salmon Arm firefighters will be assisting with the delivery of some of the training during the six-day convention.

“It’s wonderful to be welcoming all the fire training officers to Salmon Arm to participate in these cutting-edge courses which will further their own knowledge and benefit the communities they serve,” says Sean Coubrough, CSRD Fire Services Coordinator.

“We appreciate the support of the City of Salmon Arm, the CSRD, the Prestige Harbourfront Resort as the host site, and the many businesses who have contributed to the event,” he added.