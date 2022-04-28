Firearms Located after Salmon Arm Car Fire
On April 15, 2022 emergency services crews were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision off of the Trans Canada Highway between 50th St. NW and 65 St. NW. A male departed the scene on foot with duffle bags and remains unidentified.
Fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire and in the ensuing investigation 2 loaded firearms were located in the vehicle; an assault style 12‐gauge shotgun and an assault style .45 calibre carbine rifle.
Police are following up on the investigation at this time in an attempt to identify the male driver of this vehicle.
The vehicle was a total loss as it was consumed by fire.
