Flood Hazard Mapping Study underway in the Shuswap

A flood-hazard mapping study, which includes four watercourses in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District ­− Hummingbird Creek, Sicamous Creek, Eagle River and the Salmon River − will be continuing this week and into November.

Residents of these areas may notice crews from BGC Engineering conducting survey work in these areas. All workers will be wearing high-visibility safety gear while conducting fieldwork.

This work is part of a larger study, initiated by the Fraser Basin Council, to conduct detailed mapping of flood-water hazards in the Thompson River Watershed. The study will be considering 13 flood-hazard areas and two steep creeks in the watershed, including the locations in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

The results of this flood hazard mapping study are designed to enhance the understanding of steep creek and other flood-hazard areas in the watershed. This field work will form part of a larger, phased project that will ultimately offer more comprehensive mapping to the public, property owners, qualified professionals and regulators.

The maps will be a valuable tool for emergency management planning and will help determine flood risk and possible mitigation projects for the future.