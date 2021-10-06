Light bulb recycling no longer available in the Shuswap
Shuswap residents will have to change their habits when it comes to recycling light bulbs.
Effective immediately, there is no longer a site in Salmon Arm that will accept household light bulbs for drop off for recycling. The closest Product Care depots collecting light bulbs are:
- Central Hardware, located at 701 Bass Avenue, Enderby;
- Chase Home Hardware Building Center, located at 197 Shuswap Avenue, Chase.
If you have concerns around not having access to a light bulb recycling program in the region, please contact your local MLA’s office.
