Light bulb recycling no longer available in the Shuswap

Shuswap residents will have to change their habits when it comes to recycling light bulbs.

Effective immediately, there is no longer a site in Salmon Arm that will accept household light bulbs for drop off for recycling. The closest Product Care depots collecting light bulbs are:

Central Hardware, located at 701 Bass Avenue, Enderby;

Chase Home Hardware Building Center, located at 197 Shuswap Avenue, Chase.

If you have concerns around not having access to a light bulb recycling program in the region, please contact your local MLA’s office.