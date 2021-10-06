iHeartRadio
Light bulb recycling no longer available in the Shuswap

light bulbs

Shuswap residents will have to change their habits when it comes to recycling light bulbs.

Effective immediately, there is no longer a site in Salmon Arm that will accept household light bulbs for drop off for recycling. The closest Product Care depots collecting light bulbs are:

  • Central Hardware, located at 701 Bass Avenue, Enderby;
  • Chase Home Hardware Building Center, located at 197 Shuswap Avenue, Chase.

If you have concerns around not having access to a light bulb recycling program in the region, please contact your local MLA’s office.

 

