Mailbox Thefts

On August 25, 2021 the Salmon Arm RCMP received a number of calls pertaining to thefts from mailboxes in Blind Bay and the City of Salmon Arm.

The thefts occurred to community mail boxes and the culprit or culprits pried open the boxes and made off with the contents.

There was one possible witness to the theft in Blind Bay and described a possible suspect as a heavy set person, possibly female, leaving the boxes with a large stack of mail and going to a waiting vehicle. The suspect was wearing a hoodie. No vehicle description was obtained.

In the Salmon Arm thefts it appears that large concentrations of mail boxes were the target at apartments or at roadside community boxes near high density housing areas.

No suspects have been identified but all investigative avenues are bring pursued.

If anyone has information on suspicious activity pertaining to these theft from mail boxes on Golf Course Drive in Blind Bay, 3rd St NW, Harbourfront Drive, or Hudson Street NW in Salmon Arm please call the Salmon Arm Detachment at 250 832 6044 and provide the information.

If you witness suspicious persons hanging around mail boxes or are engaged in trying to break open mail boxes please call the police on the 911 line as a possible crime in progress.