Malakwa Fire Hall Looking for Members

Malakwa Fire Department is proud to announce, and would like to congratulate our fire officers in their recent appointments

Captain Norm Nelson has been promoted to Deputy Chief.

Firefighter Kylana Farn has been promoted to Captain / Training Officer

Firefighter Will Campbell has been promoted to Captain. These fire officers support Captain Stone Olson and Fire Chief James McKilligan will make a well-rounded and coherent team.

The fire hall has been undergoing sizeable upgrades over the past year, including new siding, hall facia and crest being installed with new roller doors for the truck bays installed over the last week. These doors replaced the old, worn-out ones which were in need of replacing, and they look fabulous!

The Fire Department and members are central to the community with the firehall being a place for the community to gather for over 30 years, and it will be for many years to come.

If you live in Malakwa and want to know more about becoming a paid-on-call firefighter, please come by the firehall on Tuesday evenings from 7pm to 9pm for our weekly training session. We look forward to seeing you there!